Developers show near-final plans for Winrock shopping center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a decade in the making, we’re finally getting a look at plans for the Winrock Shopping center’s long-promised central park and lake. Developers say the property will undergo a complete transformation over the next year and a half and the park and water feature will be the center of it all.

“We see it as an extremely key component to the revitalization of Winrock and Uptown. It is a location that will draw people in, not only from the local area but from the region with so many events happening. It will be like a main street type of feel,” says Darin Sand, Senior Vice President, Goodman Realty.

Developers say there will be cafes along the water. Also, the water feature will serve as a backdrop for an outdoor performance space. The park will have a gazebo, walking paths, a dog park, a children’s play area, and even a place for a trolley the will circulate the property.

Winrock’s Albuquerque-based developer, Goodman Realty, says they will use recycled water to refill the water feature. “Certainly we are in an extreme drought situation in our state and this is an example of us thinking about the environment thinking about where we live and looking to conserve water,” Sand says.

Part of Winrock’s plans shows the inspiration they’re pulling from, including these pictures of water features from other outdoor shopping centers from across the country. Developers are expected to present and possibly earn approval for their plans from city staff at a Wednesday meeting.

Winrock is already working on final plans for an apartment complex on the corner of Indian School and Pennsylvania. Developers say also have longer-range plans for a hotel overlooking the park.