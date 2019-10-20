Developer to potentially pull plug on new gym due to neighbor complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A developer could be pulling its plans to build a gym in the far northeast heights because of neighbor complaints.

Consensus Planning wanted to build a 32-foot-tall Defined Fitness off Paseo Del Norte and Holbrook. However, people in the upscale north Albuquerque Acres neighborhood in August were quick to say they didn’t want it.

“Here we bought this property thinking we are going to have this beautiful view and open spaces and no traffic,” said Brenda Jenkins, who lives in the neighborhood.

In emails obtained by KRQE News 13, the developer plans to withdraw the re-zone request for the gym. The matter will be heard by the County Planning Commission on November 6.