Developer hopes to convert NE Albuquerque motel into apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are plans to fix up a rundown motel in a high-profile part of Albuquerque. Developers want to convert the sprawling Ramada Inn at I-40 and Eubank into apartments. The inn, and the other motels off Hotel Circle, line the entrance to a bustling shopping center, and some nearby businesses say it could be spruced up.

“I think the general area can benefit from something looking a lot better, just bringing in some clientele that maybe normally doesn’t come to this part of town,” Office Depot General Manager Jesus Chavez explained.

Developers have presented site plans to the city’s Development Review Board to renovate the Ramada Inn into 206 studio and one-bedroom apartments. There are no plans to expand the building in any way, but renderings show the conversion to a more modern look from the inside out, plus new landscaping, additions like bike racks and motorcycle parking spaces, and wider sidewalks. “Maybe clean up the neighborhood and some of the people that hang out around here,” Chavez added.

One manager of a nearby restaurant said she’s unsure what kind of long-term impact the complex could have in making the area more inviting. Wednesday morning, the city’s Development Review Board put off discussing the proposal until March.