ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are due soon for local growers wanting to participate in two farmer’s markets in Albuquerque.

The Downtown Grower’s Market application is due Sunday by midnight. They say staff will follow up with applicants in the coming weeks about whether they have been accepted, wait-listed, or declined.

Meanwhile, the Rail Yards Market application is due Monday. All vendors must apply every season.