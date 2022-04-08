ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dave and Buster’s is buying out some of its competition. The entertainment company announced an $835 million deal to acquire Main Event.

Both brands offer an arcade, virtual reality games, food and more. Both have locations in Albuquerque with Dave and Buster’s at Winrock and Main Event off I-25 and Comanche. The company has not said whether customers can expect to see any changes.