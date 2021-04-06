Couple plans to open New Mexican restaurant in New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KRQE) — New Mexican cuisine is making its way east, as one couple looks to bring Brooklyn, New York a taste of something new. John Watterberg and Melissa Klein have been working on the restaurant named Santa Fe BK for over two years now wanting to bring a new type of food to their neighborhood.

While they’ve lived in Brooklyn for over 20 years, they have family ties to New Mexico. Now they are bringing to life family recipes.

While this will be an entirely different experience for the area, they believe this will be a hit thanks to feedback from their neighbors. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the buying process down but they were able to spend the year perfecting the menu and the design they hope to have.

“The menu is based mostly on my grandmother’s and mother’s recipes so it’s all just the most traditional fare you can imagine, we have green chile chicken enchiladas, green chile cheeseburgers green chile mac and cheese, and we’ll also have red so we can do Christmas as well,” said Watterberg.

They were given the keys to their space over the weekend. Their vision will completely remodel the place.

They hope when customers come in they will feel like they’ve been transported to New Mexico. Every ingredient they use will come from New Mexico to help give it that authentic New Mexican taste. They are hoping to get the restaurant ready to open in June.