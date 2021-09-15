Corrales residents say loud music from bar is carrying over to their neighborhood

Residents in Corrales say they can hear loud music from nearby Albuquerque bar Salt Yard West, sometimes as last as 2 a.m.

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near a popular west side bar are fed up with all the noise. They say it’s so loud, it can be heard all the way in Corrales. Some residents say they feel helpless because the Salt Yard West is within Albuquerque city limits, so the village can’t do much about it. During Tuesday night’s Village of Corrales council meeting, some residents say it’s become a serious issue.

“We’re picking up nighttime noise here at our home in the south end of the village from the Salt Yard West,” said Stuart Murray, a Corrales resident who spoke up during the meeting. “It’s becoming more a nuisance than anything.”

Neighbors in Rio Rancho’s Sky View Acres, as well as those just within the Corrales village limits, say they can hear the music from the Salt Yard West, at least a mile away. One neighbor says she’s even started doing decibel readings after midnight because of the noise. Some say they’re frustrated because they technically live in another county and the Salt Yard falls within the City of Albuquerque.

“Complaints are starting to come in that the music is lasting and being really loud past 10 p.m.,” said Murray. “Mayor, I don’t know if you have any pull with Mayor Keller, but it sure would be helpful if you’d have a talk with him and maybe he could see what he could do about maybe getting Salt Yard West to comply with their city ordinances.”

“We want to be a good neighbor, when we do have live music we carefully monitor our decibel levels at our venue as well as regular decibel readings conducted around the area to ensure we are in compliance with the regulations in the City of Albuquerque,” Salt Yard West management said in a statement. “To date, we have not been out of compliance with the City of Albuquerque’s noise ordinance.”

Neighbors say they’ve also reached out to city council president Cynthia Borrego, whose district covers the Salt Yard. Borrego says her office has sent the issue over to Albuquerque Police Department and Planning and Zoning.

Right now, the Salt Yard West is open weeknights until 11 p.m., but on Fridays and Saturdays, they’re open until 2 a.m., and residents say they’ve noticed the music go that late before. The Environmental Health Department enforces the city’s noise control ordinance. They say they’re aware of the complaints and the investigation is ongoing.