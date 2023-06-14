NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Franklin Mountain Packaging is expanding its business in New Mexico. The company specializes in producing corrugated micro-flute sheets, digital print and die cutting.

FMP has signed a lease on a 150,000 square foot warehouse and production center being constructed in the Santa Teresa Borderplex region. NMEDD says the company expects to add 60 new employees over the next three years. The company received $500,000 in support for the expansion from the state’s Local Economic Development Act Job Creation Fund.

FMP features a a Quantum Corrugators, which is one of only 14 in the world. They use a high-speed single pass digital printer that prints graphics on corrugated sheets. These allow the company to produce quality materials while using less energy and lowering packaging costs.