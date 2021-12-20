Comfort Dental hosts annual Care Day offering basic dental care to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comfort Dental will be holding its annual Care Day on December 23, providing free basic dental care to those in need. In a news release, Comfort Dental states that on Care Day, services are free to anyone, and patients are helped on a first-come-first-served basis to receive basic dental care services and procedures.

Comfort Dental states that some restrictions apply as more serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist. This year’s services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The company asks that the public contact their local Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, or Santa Fe Comfort Dental office for additional information. There are 10 offices throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and one in Santa Fe.