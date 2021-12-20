Comfort Dental hosts annual Care Day offering basic dental care to those in need

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comfort Dental will be holding its annual Care Day on December 23, providing free basic dental care to those in need. In a news release, Comfort Dental states that on Care Day, services are free to anyone, and patients are helped on a first-come-first-served basis to receive basic dental care services and procedures.

Comfort Dental states that some restrictions apply as more serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist. This year’s services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The company asks that the public contact their local Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, or Santa Fe Comfort Dental office for additional information. There are 10 offices throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and one in Santa Fe.

  • Comfort Dental of Alameda 1125 Alameda Blvd., NW 505-933-6873
  • Comfort Dental of Brentwood Hills 2010 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE 505-237-2273
  • Comfort Dental of Central 13031 Central Blvd. NE 505-332-2273
  • Comfort Dental of Coronado 5820 Menaul Blvd. NE 505-872-2772
  • Comfort Dental of Cottonwood 9401 Coors Blvd. NW 505-890-2773
  • Comfort Dental of Lomas 4701 Lomas Blvd. NE 505-232-2273
  • Comfort Dental of North Valley 5308 4th Street NW 505-341-2273
  • Comfort Dental of Rio Bravo 1698 Rio Bravo Blvd. SW 505-247-2717
  • Comfort Dental of Rio Rancho 7900 San Pedro Dr. NE 505-933-6871
  • Comfort Dental of Santa Fe 3811 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe 505-933-6872

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES