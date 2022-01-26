Comedy night every Wednesday at Uptown Funk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for some laughter? Revel Entertainment Center’s Uptown Funk hosts comedy night every Wednesday.

Doors open to the shows at 6:30 p.m. with the shows starting at 7 p.m. with some shows having cover charges while others are free. Comedians that perform include local talent and people in the southwest area.

The shows are for guests 21 and older. The next comedy night will take place on Jan. 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit revelabq.com.