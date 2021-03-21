Coffee company’s new blend benefits Children’s Grief Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local coffee brewing company is giving back to the community. Villa Myriam Coffee, near Commercial Street and Roma Avenue, is launching a new program.

Owner David Certain has linked up with coffee growers in Colombia to bring a special coffee to the Duke City. Proceeds will go to the Children’s Grief Center. The owner says his experiences growing up in Colombia – and ties to Colombian growers – inspired the unique new effort.

“I thought a coffee as exotic and as full of flavor and life as this would be a great pairing with an organization that deals with loss,” said Certain. They will continue to add more coffees to their line up that will benefit other organizations across the city.