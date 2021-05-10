Cliff’s Amusement Park opens for first time in more than a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Screaming, soaring, and splashing are back at Cliff’s Amusement Park. It reopened on Mother’s Day weekend for the first time since late 2019.

“It’s been a lot since they closed. And I really missed going on roller coasters,” said 11-year-old Natalie, who visited the park on Sunday.

“It’s kind of bad for the kids because the kids enjoy it and we like to get out and have fun as a family too. So, really glad it opened so we can enjoy some family time again,” said Casey Phillips who visited the park on Sunday.

But the park experience does come with some new, pandemic protocols. Masks and social distancing are required in lines and on the rides, where some seats are blocked off. There are also capacity limits.

Under the Public Health Order, amusement parks can be open at 75% capacity in outdoor spaces and 50% in indoor spaces. The park sold out at limited capacity on opening weekend but guests say it still wasn’t a problem. “It’s definitely not as crowded. Not as crowded as it was. So, everything’s a lot faster,” Phillips said.

“A lot less crowded. I think they’ve done a nice job in the process. The lines aren’t too bad. You don’t have to wait forever,” said Gary Skidmore, another park guest. But, Cliff’s is still warning guests of possibly waiting times since employees are sanitizing between rides. Skidmore said he noticed the sanitizing of rides.

“Every time in between. Every ride they’ve been on, they take the time, they sanitize, spray it down,” he said. Cliff’s said it is also regularly cleaning high-touch areas like ATM machines and benches.

“I think it’s nice to get some sense of normalcy. Even though we’re still wearing masks and we’re still doing everything that we’re doing, it’s really nice that we have this opportunity. And as you can see from all the crowd that’s here, everybody’s enjoying themselves,” Skidmore said.

People without season passes can reserve tickets online. Since the park was closed during the 2020 season, Cliff’s is honoring all 2020 season passes this year.