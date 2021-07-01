City unveils expansion to fitness center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city celebrated the expansion to a local fitness center Thursday. The 2,000-square-foot aerobics studio at the Palo Duro 50+ Sports and Fitness Center is part of the age-friendly initiative with AARP. The partnership is designed to create communities where older residents can socialize and engage.

“This facility that we are here in today provides an opportunity for community members to keep active and engaged,” said Dr. Joseph Sanchez, state director of New Mexico AARP.

The aerobics room at the fitness center officially opens Tuesday. Albuquerque has also been designated an age-friendly city by AARP.

