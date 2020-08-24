City of Albuquerque receives only two street closure applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the City of Albuquerque announced they’d be approving outdoor dining permits for restaurant owners, they gave restaurants without parking lots an option to apply for limited street closures, but they haven’t gotten very many applications. Church Street Cafe is one of only two limited street closure applications the city has received.

The permit for Church Street Cafe did get approved, and Church Street directly in front of the cafe is now closed. The owner, Marie Coleman says she applied because even though she has a patio in the back of her restaurant, it only has 10 tables, and it’s not enough to keep her in business.

“Patio seating makes up only about 10% of my restaurant,” said Coleman. Coleman now has a tent set up on Church Street, making room for at least five more tables.

Coleman says it hasn’t made a huge difference in business, but it’s a sign to people visiting Old Town, that her restaurant is open. The city says the other company that applied for the permits, 505 Dating, did not get approved because their plan went against the mass gathering ban.

The City says they’re willing to help 505 Dating revise its plan so it’s in compliance with the health order. Main thoroughfares do not qualify for limited street closure applications.