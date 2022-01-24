City projects aim to fix up historic neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and state are looking to pump money into a couple of Albuquerque businesses to help the Wells Park neighborhood bring in new jobs. The city and state want to put more than $100,000 into Agenda LLC — the PR firm of well-known local, Doug Turner. The plans are to rehab an old warehouse in the Wells Park neighborhood.

The property will become Agenda’s headquarters. “You see a lot of these other projects in other cities, Austin, in Europe you see it all the time. I think we can sort of replicate those kinds of places here. It just takes a little bit of a vision,” said Turner.

The open space in front of them will be re-developed with parking, landscaping and a deck for people to sit outside. Inside will be a mixed-use facility including office space where Turner hopes to hire more than a dozen new workers.

The other project would put a very specialized company right next door. Heritage Defender focuses on the import, restoration, and modification of classic Land Rover Defenders. The plan is to build a 15,000 square foot light manufacturing facility and bring in more than 20 new employees. The city and state would also inject more than $100,000 into that project.

“Heritage Defender receives about 75-90% of its revenues from out of the state so we definitely want to see economic-based jobs coming in and bringing out of state money being spent here locally in Albuquerque.,” said Damian Lara, Albuquerque’s Economic Development interim director.

The idea is that expanded companies will mean more tax revenue for the city and state — easily off-setting the investment. The city hopes over time this area becomes more of a hub for people to re-develop properties and create more places to go eat, drink and work like the adjacent Sawmill district. City council still needs to sign off on its share of the so-called LEDA funds which amounts to a total of $30,000 for the two projects.