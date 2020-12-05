City offers free parking at local businesses through end of year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Saturday it would be offering free parking in parking lots along Central through Jan. 3, 2021. Lots in Nob Hill, downtown, and Old Town will be featured.

According to a press release, the free paring is to help local businesses with easy curb-side pick-up and socially distance shopping during the holiday season. Every parking meter on Central Avenue will be free for two hours and free parking is being offered throughout Nob HIll, Old Town, and Downtown at the following locations:

Nob Hill – Parking lots behind the Nob HIll shopping Center on Silver Ave. SE between Carlisle and Amherst Dr.

Nob Hill – Parking garage behind the lofts on Central between Wellesley and Tulane drives.

Downtown – Parking lots on Central between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Downtown – Parking lots on Central between Second and Third streets.

Old Town – Parking lots on Central between Romero and San Felipe streets.

Central Avenue – Park free for two hours at any parking meter on Central Avenue.

Free parking at these locations began on Nov. 30 and will continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.