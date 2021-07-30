City of Santa Fe holding job fair Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a job fair Saturday morning. Beginning at 9:00 a.m., representatives of city departments will be at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to speak with applicants looking to work for the city.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 29 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
Job postings range from engineers to firefighters. Staff will be onsite to help through the application process. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. A list of current job openings is available online.