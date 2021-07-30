City of Santa Fe holding job fair Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a job fair Saturday morning. Beginning at 9:00 a.m., representatives of city departments will be at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to speak with applicants looking to work for the city.

Job postings range from engineers to firefighters. Staff will be onsite to help through the application process. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. A list of current job openings is available online.

