ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s Small Business Office is hosting a resource fair on Monday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to connect with over 20 organizations that can help community members develop their businesses.

The event is completely free and the first 100 attendees will get a free lunch voucher for one of the event’s local food trucks. The fair will be held at the Don Newton-Taylor Ranch Community Center in northwest Albuquerque.

For more information on the event, or to RSVP for the fair, click here.