City launches Electrified Dealer Program for car dealer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department released its updated school reentry guidance Monday. According to a news release, middle school and high school students, along with their teachers, school staff, visitors and volunteers will not be required to wear masks at school this fall if they show they are fully vaccinated. However, masks will be required for all individuals in elementary schools regardless of vaccination status.

The PED says the decision to ease the mask mandate at secondary education schools was made in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Health and the governor's medical advisory team. "Our priority is to keep children in school, and it’s great news that the CDC guidance shows that secondary students and staff who are vaccinated can safely attend school without masks,” said PED Secretary Ryan Stewart in a news release. “It’s one more positive change in the trajectory of this pandemic, and this guidance is possible because these vaccines are so highly effective. At the same time, we remain cognizant that the virus and its more contagious variants are still among us, and that continued efforts are needed to protect those who are not yet vaccinated.”