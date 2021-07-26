City launches Electrified Dealer Program for car dealer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program designed to improve the process of buying an electric vehicle (EV) was announced on Monday by the City of Albuquerque. According to a press release, the Electrified Dealer Program will give local dealers specialized EV training.
Story continues below
- Community: South Valley residents respond to problem neighbor
- Trending: VIDEO: Scuffle between NMSP officer, suspected shoplifter outside Dollar General
- Investigation: FBI investigating crash that killed two Mormon missionaries in NW New Mexico
- Sports: Feasibility study released on potential sites for New Mexico United stadium
The release states dealership training will last about one hour twice a year and cover how to approach a prospective buyer of an EV, an overview of the charging process, as well as Albuquerque’s EV programming. Dealers are required to have charging stations for EVs along with the inventory. Dealerships are also required to be actively selling EVs and share their monthly EV sales data with the city.