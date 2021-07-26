City launches Electrified Dealer Program for car dealer

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E charging port. (Motor Authority)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program designed to improve the process of buying an electric vehicle (EV) was announced on Monday by the City of Albuquerque. According to a press release, the Electrified Dealer Program will give local dealers specialized EV training.

Story continues below

The release states dealership training will last about one hour twice a year and cover how to approach a prospective buyer of an EV, an overview of the charging process, as well as Albuquerque’s EV programming. Dealers are required to have charging stations for EVs along with the inventory. Dealerships are also required to be actively selling EVs and share their monthly EV sales data with the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES