City holds PPE drive-thru distribution for local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses who needed personal protective equipment were able to get some Friday, thanks to the city of Albuquerque.

The city handed out about 200 boxes filled with PPE to local businesses in a drive-thru. Businesses that qualified for small business relief grants, but had not yet picked it up, were able to grab their checks as well.

They say they’re grateful for the assistance. “Our business has been shut down a couple of times, and are on limited occupancy. So, it will definitely help out with the overhead costs such as rent, payroll, and operating expenses,” said Jen Cronberg, who was there on Friday to pick up a small business grant.

The city used $1 million to buy the PPE from local suppliers.