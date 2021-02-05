City holds long-awaited grand opening for Nuevo Atrisco development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the city had its official ribbon-cutting for the newest westside addition. Construction of the Nuevo Atrisco development started in April of 2019.

The $26 million project at Central and Unser includes an apartment complex, retail space, and a plaza. Friday’s ribbon-cutting is for the finished affordable housing apartment complex and the retail office.

The facility has been open but the city says it had to reschedule the grand opening ceremony three times because of COVID. they say they’re excited for what the site means for the city. “To our residents, and to our community, this is really going to be a great space for us all,” said City Councilor Lan Sena.

Adding more sit-down restaurants is part of phase two.