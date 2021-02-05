City holds long-awaited grand opening for Nuevo Atrisco development

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nuevo atrisco_1529278874974.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the city had its official ribbon-cutting for the newest westside addition. Construction of the Nuevo Atrisco development started in April of 2019.

The $26 million project at Central and Unser includes an apartment complex, retail space, and a plaza. Friday’s ribbon-cutting is for the finished affordable housing apartment complex and the retail office.

The facility has been open but the city says it had to reschedule the grand opening ceremony three times because of COVID. they say they’re excited for what the site means for the city. “To our residents, and to our community, this is really going to be a great space for us all,” said City Councilor Lan Sena.

Adding more sit-down restaurants is part of phase two.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES