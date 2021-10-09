City gives public tour of the Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the buildings at the Rail Yards is officially ready for occupation. Saturday morning, the city – along with design and construction crews who worked on the project – gave a tour to the public.

Carpet, new windows, refrigerated air, and working bathrooms – the Flue Shop at the Rail Yards is officially ready for a tenant. Saturday morning, nearly 80 people from Albuquerque took a tour of the Rail Yards Market to see the progress made over the years and learn about the history of the site.

The City dedicated $12 million to clean up the north buildings, and the makeover is nearly complete. “The idea of the property is to become a mixed-use district, with culture and art, housing, and jobs,” said Karen Iverson, the Metro Redevelopment Agency Manager for the City of Albuquerque.

In 2018, the Boiler Shop, the largest building, suffered major fire damage, and the floors were made of contaminated creosote logs. Now those logs have been removed, and brand new flooring put in. The building also has a new roof.

While it’s not entirely complete, one man who took this morning’s tour says the property has major potential. “I could see it used for community, culture events in general. It’s a good gathering space, it’s so historic,” said Kyle Gray.

Right now, the Flue Shop is the only building that can be occupied by a tenant, possibly as office space. They do not have any potential tenants at this moment.