City encourages shopping local on Small Business Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are encouraging the public to buy local this holiday season. Local leaders spent the afternoon visiting small businesses along Central from west downtown to Nob Hill. They’re celebrating Small Business Saturday and announcing the launch of Buy Local Month in December.

Businesses, including “And Stuff Retail Collective, are also promoting the annual Shop and Stroll in Nob Hill. Events kick-off at the end of next week – including a tree-lighting, the Twinkle Light Parade, and a pop-up artist and vendor market.

The city says it goes a long way to supporting the local economy through the pandemic. “When you shop local, almost 70% of each dollar that you spend stays within our community,” said Interim Director of Economic Development Damian Lara.

To help get more shoppers along Route 66, parking is free along Central throughout December.