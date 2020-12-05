City cuts ribbon on downtown Zocalo Lofts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city celebrated the official grand opening of the downtown Zocalo Lofts on Friday. “..and you know, for us, this is about connecting… that’s what is interesting about this project, it’s a real bridge connecting downtown to Barelas,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The Zocalo Lofts at the corner of Fourth and Coal started leasing apartments months ago. On Friday, the city officially cut the ribbon on the $7 million project, which includes the new La Esquinita Market.

The space is designed for small, local businesses to set up shop on a semi-permanent basis. Those plans are largely on hold during the pandemic, but the property has bene hosting a food truck park on Fridays and Saturdays.

