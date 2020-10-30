City council proposing additional pandemic aid for franchise owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal in Albuquerque City Council would qualify more business for federal pandemic aid and double the money businesses can receive. Councilor Lan Sena, with backing from the mayor’s office, introduced legislation that would let franchise owners qualify for funding as long as they are independently owned and operated in New Mexico.

It would also increase the maximum grant amount from $10,000 to $20,000. That means businesses that have already reached the $10,000 limit could apply again.

“Although the priority remains for the small businesses that have the greatest need, this resolution allows those who have gotten assistance to still qualify based on their need,” said Councilor Sena. The money comes from a $10 million CARES Act grant the city received last month.