City approval moves Winrock project forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People have been waiting for more than a decade for the promised Winrock Town Center to be completed. After countless challenges, and delays, developers say the project is about to take off. The estimated completion date has been pushed back time after time, now the owners have gotten city approval to move forward with one of the biggest attractions.

The vision is an open-air shopping district, with a hotel, IMAX movie theater, parks, condos, and offices. Back in 2015, developers told us the project would be completed by 2018. Since then, the completion date has been pushed back again and again. “It’s a very complicated project, unlike anything that’s been done in Albuquerque,” said Darin Sand, with the Goodman Realty Group.

Some progress has been made over the years, the theater opened in 2013. A few more restaurants and stores have moved in, and New Mexico Orthopedics also calls the Winrock Town Center home. But it still doesn’t look like what was promised.

“Winrock is not one project,” Sand explained. “You can think of it as five or six different projects, each one has its challenges,” Sand said.

Now, Sand says they’re one step closer to delivering on that promise. “Construction is going to take off this year and continue for a couple of years,” he told KRQE.

Wednesday a City Planning commission approved plans for a park that will go in between the two Dillards. The park will include a lake right in the middle, an amphitheater for outdoor entertainment, and a kids’ play area. Sand says it will transform the outdoor area. “A lot of competitive cities and larger cities have amenities like this,” Sand said. “This is one thing we want to bring to Albuquerque,” he told KRQE.

Sand says he expects construction on the park to begin by this summer, he says if all goes according to plan the park should be finished by summer 2023. Construction on a 150 room hotel and a 200 unit apartment complex is also slated to start this year.