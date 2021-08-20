Chamber of Commerce encouraging businesses to incentives vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and require regular testing. The president of the chamber sent a letter to business owners saying with vaccines, masking and testing, we can help keep businesses open.

The president is asking businesses to set up shot clinics for flu and COVID and distribute information on vaccines from reliable medical sources. For employees who still wish to not be vaccinated, he encourages regular testing.