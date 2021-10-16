Century 14 downtown closes its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular movie theater in the heart of downtown is shutting its doors after this weekend. A Century 14 employee tells KRQE the Cinemark Theater off of First and Central will be closing but could not provide any specifics about why.
Sunday is the last day to catch a movie there. KRQE reached out to the building’s owners to find out what will be going in its place but have not yet heard back.