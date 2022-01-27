ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Delectable Baking Co. is inviting everyone to come out and enjoy a curated family-friendly event that’s aimed at bringing the community together. A free event, A Lovely Little Pop-Up Shop will feature local food trucks, drinks, local artisans, bakeries, and more.

Owners Xandria and Dominic Molinari say they like to bring the community together. “It’s hard for small businesses to get that exposure and to get a place to sell their products that’s family-friendly and fun, so we want to offer that to them,” Xandria says.

“It’s been overwhelming, the support that we’ve gotten from not only for the local community – we’ve only been here for two years – and it’s just been overwhelming the support we’ve gotten,” says Dominic.

The pop-up will take place on February 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 9577 Osuna Rd. NE. More information is available on the company’s Facebook page.