Catering companies seeing a come back in holiday parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year was a pretty awful year for holiday parties, but this December’s looking up for catering companies, restaurants, and places that rent out party space. With Christmas right around the corner, that means one thing for Bobbi Wilson’s catering company, Bobbi’s homestyle catering. It’s busy.

“November, December are very busy months, we’re completely booked for this month,” said Wilson.

She says that’s proof that the company Christmas party is making a comeback this year, she’s catering 22 events this month.

Hotel Chaco couldn’t give us exact numbers, but they also have a large number of catering orders and upcoming events. That’s not necessarily the case for all catering companies in the city. KRQE News 13 spoke with Royal Empire Catering, they’re typically booked every day into mid-January, but this year they only have about 40 parties. They say most of the big corporations have canceled because of the recent surge in COVID.

According to a Lending-Tree Survey, about 30-percent of Americans are planning on hosting a holiday party this month.