Car buyer scams spreading on internet

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Scam artists are going after car buyers. The Better Business Bureau says scammers are offering used cars at cheap prices on websites like Facebook or eBay. They tell consumers to wire money or send gift cards and their car will be delivered. But in the end, the consumers never get cars and never see their money again.

The BBB has seen a rise in these car delivery scams during the pandemic. With more than 450 complaints this year. They believe thousands of Americans have been taken by the scam. Authorities say the con artists are often overseas, making it very difficult to catch them.

