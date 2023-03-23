ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque networking event is back in person after a long hiatus. EXHIB-IT! B2B-B2C Expo will take place on Tuesday, Apr. 18, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Isleta Resort and Casino.

The event gives business leaders a chance to showcase their products and make connections in the local community. The event will feature speeches from the PROTalks Educational Series. Talks will be given by Lisa Pezik (business strategist), Julie Ferman (professional speaker and matchmaker), and Dr. Gary Sanchez (author and speaker).

The event will host 124 exhibitors from all around New Mexico. “We look forward to hosting this event again as a means for fostering economic development and as a local initiative in our business community,” says DJ Heckes, CEO of EXHIB-IT!.”

Advanced tickets for the event are now on sale at b2bexponm.com. After Apr. 14, ticket prices will increase.

Ticket Prices

Expo-only pass – $35 Access to Expo and Exhibitor hall, free drink token, free food, free parking

All-access pass – $45 Access to pre-event PROTalks Educational Session, access to Expo and Exhibitor hall, free drink token, free food, free parking

At the door Expo-only pass- $55 Access to Expo and Exhibitor hall, free food, free parking



For more information regarding the event, click here.