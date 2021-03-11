Bueno Foods works to boost New Mexico chile sales out of state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular New Mexico company is looking to expand to sell even more of the state’s famous chile around the country. Bueno Foods pitched the idea to the city Thursday afternoon. The company says it needs more freezer space near its current operations in the South Barelas Industrial Park to help them boost production and meet the growing demand for their chile products in other states.

“Our products are New Mexico food products,” a representative with Bueno Foods said at the Albuquerque Development Commission (ADC) meeting Thursday. “We’re really proud of not just feeding New Mexicans but also taking our products outside New Mexico.”

Bueno Foods is looking to invest $10 million for a new, 25,000 square foot freezer warehouse adjacent to its massive manufacturing facility. The added capacity would allow them to make all products year-round. The extra space means they’ll be expanding their plant and their payroll by more than 15%, opening up 49 jobs, from production line workers and technicians to management.

This comes as the company is getting ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary in May and has been in its current location since 1984.

On Thursday, Bueno Foods spoke in front of the ADC to see if they can qualify for a $500,000 LEDA grant to help pay for construction. The company also says this could be a boost for chile producers and the state’s $325 million chile industry. Interestingly enough, it says about 55% of the company’s sales are already made out of state.

The commission is recommending city council sign off on the LEDA funding. If approved, Bueno Foods believes the new facility will be up and running sometime next year.