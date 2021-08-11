Bueno Foods celebrates its 70th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bueno Foods is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving away flash grants to teachers across the state for books. Bueno Foods partnered with the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico to give away seven $1,000 grants.
According to Bueno Foods, the following are the seven flash grant recipients:
- Moses Allen: 7th-8th grade teacher, Cien Aguas International School, Albuquerque; Program: Lending Library
- JohnRay Dennis: 3rd-4th grade teacher, San Antonio Elementary, San Antonio; Program: Build Your Own Library
- Brittany Brinker: Teacher, Public Academy for Performing Arts, Albuquerque
- Sheridan Preuss: Kindergarten teacher, Nina Otero Community School, Santa Fe; Program: Using Decodable Textbooks
- Adelina Martinez: Bilingual Education Teacher, Camino Real Middle School, Las Cruces; Program: Youth Cultural Awareness through Literature
- Sarah Ammons: 7th Grade Language Arts/AVID, Hatch Valley Middle School, Hatch; Program: Reading Choice and Engagement
- Amy Richardson: Librarian, Dolores Gonzalez Elementary, Albuquerque; Program: Spanish fiction and Non-Fiction