Bueno Foods celebrates its 70th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West soccer coaches believe Heather Dyche and her Lobo women's team will run it back on top of the standings in 2021. The Lobos received 9 of 12 first-place votes in the Mountain West Preseason Women's Soccer Poll Wednesday.

San Diego State University was picked to finish second in the conference with three first-place votes. Air Force was picked last. "All we ever really focus on is us and we focus on how well we can play," said University of New Mexico Head Coach Heather Dyche. "I think, that's when we've been the underdog, that's when we're the favorite and that's the way we'll keep going. It's nice to have a target on your back, but you just have to make sure it's a moving target, no one can hit you."