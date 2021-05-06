Bridal shops seeing increase in business again

Santa Fe, N.M. (KRQE)– After the pandemic forced couples to postpone their weddings, and a year full of strict restrictions the wedding industry is finally starting to rebound.

Last years wedding season did not go as planned.

“The public health order here in the state pretty much devastated the wedding industry,” said Christina Ferrara. Ferrara owns a bridal shop in Santa Fe, The Dressing Room West.

As weddings were pushed back and then some pushed back again in hopes of the bride and groom being able to celebrate with all of their friends and family.

“Just beginning with not being able to be around people then the weddings just basically stopped completely,” said Ferrara.

No ceremonies, meant no dress sales for Ferrara. Especially since her business was forced to shut down.

“We were considered non-essential business,” said Ferrara. Santa Fe has been a ghost town for the past year but with most of New Mexico in turquoise, Santa Fe is once again turning into the attraction it once was.

Ferrara’s business is also welcoming back in customers as brides are itching to make it down the aisle.

“People just want to be married already they’ve postponed it for so long that they just want to do it,” said Ferrara. With vaccines rolling out and restrictions lifting people are looking ahead to brighter days and wedding bells.

“There is definitely renewed excitement and optimism and people are ready to get married,” said Ferrara.

Luckily, in her cozy one room store her business plan doesn’t need to change in order to keep everyone safe.

“It’s always just been the bride and her guests and they have the whole store to themselves,” said Ferrara.

Keeping a special moment as intimate as possible.

At The Dressing Room West all of the wedding dresses are off-the-rack, meaning you can take it home that same day. Ferrara says her dresses cost anywhere from a $1,000 to $1,200 each.