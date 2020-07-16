Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. featured in Forbes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewing company created by two Native American women is getting national attention once again. Shyla Sheppard and Missy Begay founded the Bow and Arrow Brewing Company in Albuquerque back in 2016.

Now, their company is being featured in Forbes Magazine as a place to visit when coming to Albuquerque. Just last year, the duo was recognized at the American History Museum in Washington D.C. and they got a subtle shoutout in the Canadian series “Letterkenny”.

This year they planned on opening a new taproom in Farmington but those plans are put on hold due to the pandemic.

