Bomb threat prompts evacuation, investigation at Amazon’s westside facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation at the Amazon warehouse facility in northwest Albuquerque Friday evening. BCSO says the threat came in around 5:45 p.m. through a text message to an employee.

Employees were evacuated safely and the company sent all workers home. At this hour, BCSO is working with APD’s bomb team to clear the building. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

