Bomb threat evacuates Coronado Mall

Coronado Center_1526513967316.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police evacuated the Coronado Mall earlier Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat. As of 5:00 p.m., police say no devices were found inside the mall and people were being let back into the building.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

