Bomb threat evacuates Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police evacuated the Coronado Mall earlier Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat. As of 5:00 p.m., police say no devices were found inside the mall and people were being let back into the building.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 30 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.