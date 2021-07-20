‘BlueHalo’ announces expansion in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixty-four new jobs are coming to Albuquerque. BlueHalo a national security and technology company announced Tuesday they are expanding in Albuquerque near Gibson and Carlisle. The expansion will help the company better manufacture products for space, energy as well as air and missile defense for the government and commercial customers.

The expansion will add 64 new jobs to the existing 260. The total economic impact from BlueHalo is more than $3 billion over the next 10 years.

The Max Q location at Gibson and Carliste was the selected site for the 200,000-square-foot campus. In November of 2020, KRQE reported on the Max Q space.