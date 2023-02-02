HOUSTON (KIAH) Blue Bell Ice Cream loves releasing new flavors and now we have a new one for this Valentine’s Day. I ♥ Cereal is a delicious ice cream with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

To celebrate the New Year and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, February 4th, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor!