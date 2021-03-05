Billy The Kid Casino to reopen after pandemic closure

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – Billy the Kid Casino at the Ruidoso Downs Race Track is set to reopen on March 22. After being closed for nearly a year, Billy The Kid Casino will reopen to the public. Lincoln County is currently in the Yellow Level of the state’s framework, so the sports bar will also be open at 33% capacity along with simulcast wagering from tracks around the country.

“We are excited to open the casino and welcome our players back,” said Jeff True in a news release, president and general manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. “We want our patrons to know that we take their health very seriously, and we will be following safety measures consistent with guidelines set by local, state, and federal agencies.”

The casino will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Under NMDOH [New Mexico Department of Health] guidelines we will be in continual phases of reopening all summer and encourage all Lincoln County residents to continue pain-free COVID-19 tests and to please register to get the vaccine. Each one of us must do our part to get from Yellow to Green to Turquoise so our businesses can open with minimal restrictions,” said True in the same news release.