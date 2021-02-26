Bill that would legalize marijuana in NM passes House, heads to Senate

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – House Bill 12, which would legalize the use and sale of cannabis in New Mexico, passed the House Friday night in a 39-31 vote. It will now head to the Senate.

The Cannabis Regulation Act legalizes and regulates the use, production, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products for adults 21 years and older. The bill would impose an 8% excise tax on all cannabis sales.

According to a press release from House Democrats, economic projections indicate that recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico could total as much as $318 million in the first year alone and create over 11,000 new jobs. Estimated tax revenue is projected to be $28.6 million in the first year, stabilizing at $50 million annually.

Read the full bill below: