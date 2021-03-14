Bike shop, education center opens back up to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Sunday, a popular bike shop and education center in Albuquerque reopens to the public. The Esperanza Bike Shop lets people learn about bicycle safety, mechanical repairs, and riding skills.

It’s been closed for several months because of the pandemic, but officials say they’re excited to be back and helping out bicycle enthusiasts across the metro. “Any city has a big need for this. There’s a lot of people out there who want to maintain their own bike. We’d love to see people nationwide riding more and maintaining your own bicycle is going to be a great tool for that,” said Ryan Harris, Manager at the shop.

Pop-up bike clinics around the city are now on hold as the center gets back up and running. Moving forward, Esperanza will be open every Sunday and Tuesday between noon and 8:30 p.m. by appointment only.