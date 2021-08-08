Big Jim Farms celebrates opening weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big Jim Farms kicked off its first weekend for picking Sunday in Los Ranchos. The “u-pick” farm opened with its first crop of green chile, and also had other vegetables and flowers available to pick.

More crops will be available as the season goes on. The farm is open every day from 8 to 6 until the end of October. “They get a basket whatever size they want, they get clippers if they want to cut flowers. Then, we roast it for them right here on the spot and they get to enjoy looking at farm animals and different stuff here on the farm,” said owner, Jimmy Wagner.

The farm is also offering different classes and workshops this year, like chile roasting. They also hope to offer field trips for kids.

