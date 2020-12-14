Bernalillo County food company to receive LEDA grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Fresh Foods is receiving $750,000 in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) grant money from Bernalillo County to help improve their infrastructure and equipment.

The company says it will create 138 new full-time jobs, 74 of which are directly tied to the grant. Bernalillo County had already approved a $9 million industrial revenue bond for the project and the county says it is applying for another grant for $500,000. New Mexico Fresh Foods uses a high-tech machine to help keep fresh for weeks instead of days.

