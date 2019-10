ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A major food distribution company will soon break ground on a massive new warehouse.

Ben E. Keith is looking to expand by opening up a 260,000 square foot facility on Albuquerque’s westside. The new plant near Unser and I-40 is within access to the highway for shipping purposes.

The new facility is also set to bring new jobs. Groundbreaking is set for next month with the project to be completed sometime in 2021.