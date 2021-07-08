Belen recycling center receiving household items damaged by flooding

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen says large items like couches, mattresses and carpets damaged during the flood can be taken to the recycling center on Main Street and Impala. Dumpsters for smaller items have been placed around the city.

Food and drinking water are also available at city hall and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. The city also has phone numbers for emergency contact as well as a number for volunteers and donations.

  • For emergency contacts call 505-966-2734 or 505-966-2730
  • For volunteers or donations call 505-966-2727

