B2B Gardens hosts fundraiser benefitting local high school music programs

WATCH: Full interview with Angelica Stelzer, Operations Manager of B2B Gardens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – B2B Gardens is a local restaurant and brewery that uses locally-sourced ingredients while making everything in-house and fresh to order. They are holding a fundraiser for the next few weeks for local high school bands and music programs.

Operations Manager Alicia Stelzer discusses the details surrounding the fundraiser. During the Second Annual Albuquerque City High School Band Showcase, bands, choirs, and orchestras from local schools will be performing at B2B Gardens from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the next five Sundays.

  • Highland High School – Nov. 7
  • Manzano High School – Nov. 14
  • La Cueva High School – Nov. 21
  • Cibola High School – Nov. 28
  • St. Pius High School – Dec. 5

For more information, visit b2babq.com and visit B2B’s Facebook page.

