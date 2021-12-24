Astro-Zombies holds annual sleeping bag distribution for people in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people without a warm bed to sleep in will be warmer and safer this Christmas, thanks to a big donation from a local comic book shop. This is the 12th year Astro-Zombies has held its sleeping bag drive. With help from local churches and Gracie Barra Gym, the staff will be distributing more than 200 donated sleeping bags to people in need.

“We hand deliver those sleeping bags to the homeless around town, not just to the homeless shelters but we go to the camps and we go to the actual people,” said Manager of Astro-Zombies, Chris Losack. The shop collects the sleeping bags year-round for the annual Christmas Eve distribution.