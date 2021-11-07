Assistance League holds Christmas shopping event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque opened its doors Sunday for a special holiday event. People lined up outside the Assistance League for their “Home For the Holidays” event.\

Shoppers had the chance to snag some goods for the Christmas season and participate in a silent auction. Proceeds from the event are going to several nonprofits and projects, both local and international.

